Lumberjacks cap stellar week with Section 8-4A triumph over Sartell

May 17—BEMIDJI — Tied at 2-2 with a runner on first in the top of the fifth inning, Gunner Ganske delivered for the Bemidji High School baseball team.

The Lumberjacks' sophomore catcher hosed down the runner at second base on an attempted steal for the first out. He finished the inning by picking off another runner at first with a gun from behind home plate.

"Lately, I've kind of been sailing a lot of throws, mostly to second base," Ganske said. "I've just been trying to stay low through the throw, and it worked out. And the (play at) first, we just picked it. Boston (Smith) was there to help me out. It felt really good because I sailed one in the first inning."

Ganske's arm proved to be valuable in more ways than one. In the bottom of the fifth, BHS took a 3-2 lead on an RBI single from Peyton Neadeau. The Jacks made it 5-2 in the sixth inning on an RBI double from Gavin Kapaun before he scored on a fielder's choice.

Bemidji head coach Jim Grimm gave the ball to Ganske to close out the win. Ganske allowed one earned run on one hit with a strikeout, sealing a 5-3 win for the Lumberjacks.

"I didn't really feel any pressure, partially because we got those extra runs in the last inning," Ganske said. "I'm pretty much going out there and trying to throw it as hard as I can to get strikeouts."

The win was the third of the week for BHS. After a pair of dramatic 8-7 wins over East Grand Forks and Detroit Lakes on Monday and Tuesday, the Jacks made it three in a row on Friday at the BSU baseball field, improving to 7-9 this season and 3-3 in Section 8-4A play.

"It's big time," Grimm said. "We've been close, and we've been getting better. Today, we played a complete game. We found a way to beat a really good pitcher, and that's what you have to do. If you get a hit, you have to find a way to get that guy to score. ... That's the recipe we're going to have to follow as the playoffs develop because you're always going to see a good pitcher."

Jack Lundquist started on the mound for Bemidji. He danced around some early hiccups, turning in a scoreless first two innings.

The Sabres threatened in the third. Kapaun limited the damage by throwing out Brady Thomson at home plate from left field.

"It's his second one in the last two games," Ganske said of Kapaun. "It's just a good throw, a one-hop right to me."

However, Keaton Landowski and Austin Lahr roped run-scoring hits to give the Sabres a 2-0 lead.

BHS got both runs back in the bottom of the third inning, and it started with a hit-and-run. Fisher Ganske reached base on an error before Lundquist singled. With runners on the corners, Gunner Ganske blooped a ball over second base while Lundquist attempted to steal. Neadeau tied the game with a single before the inning ended.

"We're trying to be more aggressive with our calls," Grimm said. "The (Sartell) pitcher's time to home was really good, but the catcher's time to second wasn't. He threw a guy out, but that's OK. I still want to stay aggressive. Force the pitcher to change his approach, because he's not going to throw a curveball when guys are running all over the place. He can't afford to give up those extra steps."

Lundquist pitched six innings for BHS, surrendering five hits and two earned runs with three strikeouts and five walks.

"He was great," Gunner Ganske said. "He was really locating his fastball and curveball. It's the first time he's started a game and gone a long time this year. It's great to see that when Gavin or Peyton isn't pitching, we can have guys step up and do well."

The Jacks got a big performance out of Kapaun, who went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Gunner Ganske and Neadeau also went 2 for 3, combining for three RBIs.

"He had a great day," Grimm said of Kapaun. "He's batting ninth and got two hits. He scores a big run and throws a guy out at home. It's huge to get production like that. He thrives batting ninth because he's egoless. Other kids see that and see him make a big impact."

Bemidji 5, Sartell 3

SAR 002 000 1 — 3-6-3

BHS 002 012 X — 5-8-0

WP: Lundquist (6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 3 K)

LP: Johnson (6 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K)

S: G. Ganske (1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)