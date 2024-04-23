Lumberjacks beat Fergus Falls, Moorhead to sweep triangular

Apr. 22—FERGUS FALLS — The Bemidji High School boys tennis team returned from the Fergus Falls triangular on Monday with a couple of wins.

The Lumberjacks rolled to a 7-0 win over Fergus Falls before squeaking out a 4-3 victory over Moorhead, improving their 2024 record to 4-2.

BHS didn't drop a set against the Otters. Owen Lappinga, Dom Arndt, Peter Mathews and Josh Arel grabbed singles wins over their respective opponents. The doubles teams of Jack McNallan and JD Hasbargen, Max Louvar and Brooks Johnson, and Tomas Harris and Blake Friese also won their matches in straight sets.

The Jacks put forth the same lineup against Moorhead. Bemidji won all three doubles matches in straight sets, while Arel notched the necessary singles victory to pick up the team win.

Bemidji 7, Fergus Falls 0

Singles

No. 1: Lappinga (BHS) def. Peppel 6-1, 6-1

No. 2: Ardt (BHS) def. Koch 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Mathews (BHS) def. Scheirer 6-0, 6-0

No. 4: Arel (BHS) def. Krohn 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1: McNallan/Hasbargen (BHS) def. Lysne/Rodriguez 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Louvar/Johnson (BHS) def. Smith/Johnson 6-3, 6-0

No. 3: Harris/Friese (BHS) def. Blondeau/Ness 6-0, 6-1

Bemidji 4, Moorhead 3

Singles

No. 1: Lien (MHD) def. Lappinga 6-4, 6-3

No. 2: Hanson (MHD) def. Ardnt 7-5, 6-4

No. 3: Rothlisberger (MHD) def. Mathews 6-4, 6-2

No. 4: Arel (BHS) def. Dohn 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1: McNallan/Hasbargen (BHS) def. Kjos/Hancock 6-2, 6-0

No. 2: Louvar/Johnson (BHS) def. Hazeltine/Eiter 6-0, 6-1

No. 3: Harris/Louvar (BHS) def. Ali/Donahue 6-0, 6-1