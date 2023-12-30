Lumberjacks get back on track over Nashwauk-Keewatin

Dec. 29—HIBBING — The Bemidji High School boys basketball team closed out its showing in Hibbing's holiday tournament with a win.

The Lumberjacks beat Nashwauk-Keewatin 95-39 behind 10 scorers. Austin Riewer had a team-high 21 points. Braden Luksik (15 points), Jaxon Boschee (13), Jeron Huesby (12) and Owen Frazer (11) all ended in double figures.

Frazer added nine rebounds to his line, while Luksik had eight. Kobe Brown had seven assists and four steals to go with his eight points.

Bemidji finished the tournament 1-2 and is 4-6 this season. Nashwauk-Keewatin dropped to 1-8.

Bemidji 95, Nashwauk-Keewatin 39

BHS 60 35 — 95

NK 17 22 — 39

BEMIDJI — Riewer 21, Luksik 15, Boschee 13, Huesby 12, Frazer 11, Brown 8, Oelrich 6, McNallan 5, Louvar 2, Zellmann 2.

NASHWAUK-KEEWATIN — McLoudin 11, Dombrowski 7, Tordy 5, Dudley 4, Evans 4, Holland 2, E. McNiel 2, J. McNeil 2.