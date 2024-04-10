Lumberjacks take 6th in boys and girls standings in Fergus Falls

Apr. 9—FERGUS FALLS — The Bemidji High School track and field team faced tough competition on Tuesday in Fergus Falls.

The boys and the girls teams each took sixth place out of six teams. The boys finished with 54.5 points, while the girls totaled 39.

Will Termont won the 3200-meter run with a time of 10:02.59, followed by Isaac Schouten in second (10:18.03). Termont joined Tanner Johnson, Caleb Knott and Adam Allery in the 4x800-meter relay, finishing in first place with a time of 8:32.73.

Knott took third in the 400 with a time of 54.52. Dawson Degelder, Ephram Boucher, Rhys Sneide and Breyland Eliasson took third in the 4x200 at 1:40.98. Alex Newby rounded out the individual top-five finishes for the boys in the pole vault in third place (12-00).

Mia Hoffmann won the 3200 on the girls side with a time of 10:47.41. Ava Warner and Anika Harmsen finished back-to-back in the 400 in fourth (1:05.06) and fifth (1:06.03) place, respectively.

Lola VanEngelenhoven took fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a mark of 52.29 seconds, followed by Aubrey DeWitt in fifth (52.98). Maki-Lynn Westerman took fifth in the triple jump at 31-01.

Boys Team Results

1-Moorhead 164; 2-Detroit Lakes 101; 3-Rocori 91.5; 4-Willmar 80; 5-Fergus Fallss 62; 6-Bemidji 54.5.

Girls Team Results

1-Willmar 117; 2-Detroit Lakes 115; 3-Rocori 106; 4-Moorhead 93.5; 5-Fergus Falls 84.5; 6-Bemidji 39.