Lumberjacks take 1st in 5 events, boys and girls finish 4th in Brainerd

Apr. 24—BRAINERD — Five events saw a Bemidji High School track and field athlete claim first place on Tuesday in Brainerd.

The BHS boys and girls each finished in fourth place in the team standings against three other schools. In total, the Lumberjacks took home eight top-three individual finishes, along with two first-place relay teams.

Will Termont and Isaac Schouten paced the two-mile run with times of 9:54.10 and 10:08.56, respectively. Four more distance runners — Adam Allery, Caleb Knott, Tanner Johnson and Moses Son — teamed up to take first in the 4x800-meter relay (8:20.25).

Dawson Degelder, Ephram Boucher, Rhys Sneide and Breyland Eliasson won the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:40.06. Alec Newby rounded out the first-place marks for the boys with a 12-06 pole vault.

Taylen Schemerhorn took third in the 100 with a time of 11.69 seconds. Ontario Tate-Beaulieau followed with a time of 23.89 seconds in the 200, which was good enough for third as well.

Mia Hoffmann claimed the lone top finish for the BHS girls in the 1600, racing to a time of 5:12.43. She was six seconds faster than teammate Alivia Thompson, who finished in second place. Chloe Knott rounded out the Jacks' top-three individual finishers with a third-place pole vault (8-00).

The Bemidji boys finished with 47 points as a team, while the girls tallied 24. Brainerd took first in both standings.