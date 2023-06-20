Luke Willson talks Seahawks’ Super Bowl XLIX collapse with K.J. Wright

Yesterday former Seahawks tight end Luke Willson was a guest on K.J. Wright’s podcast and he talked about his experience at the end of Super Bowl 49. You know, that one play.

Willson brings to light some things we didn’t know, including a goal line gameplan from offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell that was supposed to be all about Marshawn Lynch. Watch and weep.

Luke Willson on KJ Wright's podcast describing his experience at the end of Super Bowl 49. Mentions that the week prior, Darrell Bevell prepared for potential goal line situations with a handoff to Marshawn Lynch at fullback. pic.twitter.com/YOsleVXfn4 — Seahawk Nerd (@SeahawkNerd) June 19, 2023

