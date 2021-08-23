Luke Willson set to visit Seahawks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Seahawks are set to spend some time with a familiar face this week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they team is bringing tight end Luke Willson in for a visit. If the visit leads to an agreement on a contract, it will mark Willson’s fourth tour of duty in Seattle.

Willson was a 2013 fifth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2013 and spent five seasons with the team before moving on to the Lions in 2018. Willson returned to Seattle after failing to make the Raiders in 2019, re-signed with the team and remained on hand until November of last year. Willson was cut and played three games for the Ravens before returning to the Seahawks in late December.

He has 97 catches for 1,208 yards and 11 touchdowns in 85 career games for the Seahawks.

Luke Willson set to visit Seahawks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Seahawks waive 2 players, place 2 others on injured reserve

    These four moves puts the Seahawks roster at 80 players ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

  • Seahawks cut Dominick Wood-Anderson

    The Seahawks announced Sunday they waived tight end Dominick Wood-Anderson. The move was not unexpected after his performance in Saturday night’s preseason game. Wood-Anderson played 35 offensive snaps and seven on special teams. He had no stats but five penalties for 30 yards. The Seahawks signed Wood-Anderson on June 16. Wood-Anderson, who went undrafted out [more]

  • Bills place Forrest Lamp on injured reserve, waive/injured Duke Williams

    The Bills placed offensive lineman Forrest Lamp on injured reserve Monday with a calf injury that kept him out most of camp. The Bills signed Lamp in April. The Chargers selected Lamp in the second round in 2017, but he missed his rookie season after tearing his ACL during training camp. Lamp stayed healthy in [more]

  • Maurice Hurst, Mychal Kendricks injuries to force 49ers decisions

    Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst and linebacker Mychal Kendricks will miss at least a month apiece due to injuries sustained Sunday night.

  • Teddy's Time? Bridgewater solid as Broncos thump Seahawks

    Teddy Bridgewater is trying not to get caught up or focus on being in the middle of the Denver Broncos' quarterback competition. Bridgewater made another statement in his case to be Denver’s starting quarterback, leading a pair of touchdown drives in the Broncos’ 30-3 preseason win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night. Given first billing in the competition with Drew Lock and playing with most of Denver’s starting offense, Bridgewater showed poise and command on a night the Broncos dominated against mostly a crew of Seattle backups.

  • Geno Atkins visiting Seahawks

    Free agent defensive tackle Geno Atkins is visiting the Seahawks. Atkins will visit Seattle today, his agents told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The 33-year-old Atkins has played his entire NFL career in Cincinnati, where he was a two-time first-team All-Pro. But last year he played in just eight games, with no starts, and he’s [more]

  • Falcons place AJ McCarron on IR, will work out QBs Monday afternoon

    The Atlanta Falcons have no choice but to go out and acquire a quarterback after placing AJ McCarron on the injured reserve list.

  • Steelers CB Haden hoping to finish career in Pittsburgh

    Joe Haden allows he's not as fast as he was a decade ago. Then again, there were few players in the NFL who could hang with the longtime cornerback during the early days of his career. It's one of the reasons he's gone public about his hope that he sticks with the Steelers long after his current contract expires next spring.

  • Luke Willson visiting with Seahawks this week

    Former Seahawks tight end Luke Willson will visit the team later this week, according to a report by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network.

  • Seahawks waive Alex McGough, Cedrick Lattimore

    The Seahawks placed linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven and receiver John Ursua on injured reserve Monday. Both players will miss the season with serious knee injuries that will require surgery. “It breaks our hearts,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the game, via the team website. “This is a rough game, and sometimes it takes a toll, [more]

  • Cowboy DC Dan Quinn, DT Carlos Watkins sent home from preseason game due to COVID-19 protocols

    The move, coach Mike McCarthy said after Saturday’s preseason game with Houston, was done simply out of caution after the two men felt sick ahead of the contest.

  • Vikings waive two more players

    The Vikings waived WR Warren Jackson and CB Dylan Mabin.

  • D.C. United's Yordy Reyna catches Brad Guzan off guard on free-kick goal

    D.C. United forward Yordy Reyna scores on a free-kick that would tie the match against Atlanta United.

  • Giants observations: LaMonte Wade Jr.'s homer powers 6-5 win

    LaMonte Wade Jr. came through in a pinch with a monster homer in the ninth inning to push the Giants past the A's.

  • Amazon vs. Netflix: Which Is a Better Growth Stock to Buy?

    Both companies are top-notch. But which stock is trading at a more attractive valuation relative to its long-term prospects?

  • Roomba vacuum deals on Amazon start at just $179 today

    It’s great that robot vacuums have become so popular over the past few years. The skyrocketing demand for autonomous vacuum cleaners means that there is definitely something out there for everyone. So many different brands have entered the space with new offerings. It doesn’t matter whether you want to spend as little as possible on … The post Roomba vacuum deals on Amazon start at just $179 today appeared first on BGR.

  • Taiwan team told to remove flag before Le Mans race

    A Taiwanese team taking part in the Le Mans 24-hour race was told to remove the island's national flag from its car before competing, local media and organisers said Monday.

  • Former NHL player Hayes dies at 31: Bruins

    Former Boston Bruins and United States international winger Jimmy Hayes has died, a statement from the National Hockey League team said Monday.

  • Students: Save big on a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ and get a pair of Galaxy Buds Pro, too

    Heading back to school? You can save as much as $470 on a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ and score a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro with purchase.

  • A.J. McCarron out for season after suffering torn ACL

    Wishing the former Alabama star a speedy recovery!