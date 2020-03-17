Luke Willson’s cryptic tweets suggest he’s re-signed with Seahawks

Lindsey Wisniewski
NBC Sports Northwest

Techno Thursday lives on. You heard it from Luke Willson himself. 

                                                                                      The Seattle Seahawks tight end shared a series of posts to Twitter Monday night seemingly confirming his return to the Seahawks in 2020.

"*When you get the call from the 🐦's to return #year8," Wilson said in the first post.

Many fans responded to the post with a question. Could the bird emoji be a Seahawks reference?

Willson sent out another post minutes later, confirming the first post was a blue bird. Since Seattle's mascot, Blitz, is a blue bird and the Seahawks colors are blue, green and gray, we're going to go ahead and let you make the call. 

The Seahawks have not yet confirmed Willson's re-signing. 

Willson returned to Seattle after the team dealt Nick Vannett to the Pittsburgh Steelers last September. In eight games, Willson hauled in eight receptions for 79 yards, but a rib injury caused him to miss a handful of games down the stretch. 

The tight end will be a competitive spot for the Seahawks this offseason. If Willson is re-signed, Seattle will also have veteran Greg Olsen, Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister, who the Seahawks tendered earlier on Monday. 

