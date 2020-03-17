Luke Willson’s cryptic tweets suggest he’s re-signed with Seahawks

Techno Thursday lives on. You heard it from Luke Willson himself.



Techno Thursday lives on!! Current mood 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/lHzFeijjP3 — Luke Willson (@LWillson_82) March 17, 2020

The Seattle Seahawks tight end shared a series of posts to Twitter Monday night seemingly confirming his return to the Seahawks in 2020.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"*When you get the call from the 🐦's to return #year8," Wilson said in the first post.

*When you get the call from the 🐦's to return #year8 pic.twitter.com/mvocBkLU7l — Luke Willson (@LWillson_82) March 17, 2020

Many fans responded to the post with a question. Could the bird emoji be a Seahawks reference?

Willson sent out another post minutes later, confirming the first post was a blue bird. Since Seattle's mascot, Blitz, is a blue bird and the Seahawks colors are blue, green and gray, we're going to go ahead and let you make the call.

*Update 🐦 emoji on phone is blue (see below) ... pic.twitter.com/vgvneD2IsZ — Luke Willson (@LWillson_82) March 17, 2020

The Seahawks have not yet confirmed Willson's re-signing.

Story continues

Willson returned to Seattle after the team dealt Nick Vannett to the Pittsburgh Steelers last September. In eight games, Willson hauled in eight receptions for 79 yards, but a rib injury caused him to miss a handful of games down the stretch.

The tight end will be a competitive spot for the Seahawks this offseason. If Willson is re-signed, Seattle will also have veteran Greg Olsen, Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister, who the Seahawks tendered earlier on Monday.

Luke Willsons cryptic tweets suggest hes re-signed with Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest



