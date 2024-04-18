Luke Williams: Swansea City face 'huge task' in summer rebuild

Luke Williams left Notts County to take charge at Swansea in early January [Huw Evans picture agency]

Luke Williams says there is a "huge task" ahead as Swansea City prepare for another close-season rebuild.

Swansea overhauled their playing squad and staff last summer, thanks in part to Russell Martin's move to Southampton.

But after a difficult season, Williams is expecting another raft of changes.

"We have all but ticked off the first big hurdle, which was to maintain the league status," said the Swansea head coach.

"Now we have a bit of a rebuild. We have got a lot of work to do and we have to get a lot of things correct to make sure we are in a good position. That's the task in front of us."

Swansea signed 12 players in the last summer transfer window, the first with Andy Coleman as chairman and Paul Watson as sporting director.

They then brought in free agent Yannick Bolasie in November plus three more new faces in January, with 16 players also departing the Championship club in the last two windows.

There has been change in the dugout, too, with Williams appointed in January after Martin's replacement, Michael Duff, was sacked last December.

'We have to make sure every decision is correct'

Williams says Swansea, who are 14th in the second tier after a turbulent season, must "make sure we understand the magnitude of every single decision" made on players this summer.

"If you get every one right, it's a miracle. If you get almost every decision correct, we are going to be okay," he added.

"If you make more mistakes than you get decisions correct, you are going to be in a bit of bother. So we have to make sure that every single person that comes in and out, it's the correct thing."

As things stand, Joe Allen, Kyle Naughton, Liam Walsh, Jamie Paterson, Przemyslaw Placheta, Liam Cullen and Nathanael Ogbeta - who is on loan at Bolton - all see their Swansea contracts expire this summer.

Liam Cullen is in discussions over a new contract at Swansea, though the club have the option of extending his current deal by a year [Getty Images]

Loan spells for Carl Rushworth, Bashir Humphreys, Harrison Ashby, Charlie Patino, Charles Sagoe Jr and Jamal Lowe in Wales will end.

Of those, only Lowe looks like a contender to return - although Swansea may not be able to finance a deal - after Williams conceded Rushworth is likely to be playing in the Premier League next season.

Williams, whose side go to Huddersfield Town on Saturday, says there will be "more news shortly" on his out-of-contract players after "more advanced discussions" in recent days.