Luke Williams: Head coach wants more from Swansea City despite reaching 50 points

Josh Key scored Swansea's final goal in their 3-0 win over Stoke City [Huw Evans picture agency]

Luke Williams says he wants more from Swansea City despite seeing his side reach 50 Championship points thanks to Wednesday's 3-0 win over Stoke City.

After a season of relegation concerns, Swansea look close to safe having moved seven points clear of the bottom three with four games left this season.

But Williams insists his players have more work to do as they look to end a miserable campaign on a high note.

"Maybe it will take a bit of pressure off," the Swansea head coach said.

"But let's be in charge of our destiny. We have four games and we can make everyone feel more happy, feel like the team is moving in the right direction.

"Then we don't have to think about [the table]."

Williams said he was "already practising" how he would "address the players" before Saturday's home game against already-relegated Rotherham United.

Swansea delivered a rousing performance to win the south Wales derby against Cardiff City last month only to take one point from their next three games against Sheffield Wednesday, Queens Park Rangers and Middlesbrough.

Williams is desperate to avoid another dip in results following the Stoke victory.

"Let's not repeat the same mistake and feel like we had a really good performance and clean sheet," he added.

"Let's not think 'okay that will do'. We mustn't do that.

"We have to finish off now. Bare minimum, we have to play with that type of intensity and connection."

Centre-back Nathan Wood is facing a scan on a calf injury picked up in training before the Stoke triumph.