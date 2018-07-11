Luke Walton 'missed the corn hole' because of LeBron's decision

Where were you on Sunday, July 1 when LeBron James rocked the basketball world by announcing he was joining the Lakers?

Former Warriors assistant coach and current Lakers head coach Luke Walton had just returned to his Manhattan Beach home and was getting ready for a family barbecue ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

"I had just gotten back from the office, it was a beautiful Manhattan Beach day, and we had just opened up the pool cover and were getting ready to have a nice Sunday barbecue with a couple friends. We had corn hole being played in the backyard," Walton told ESPN recently.

That's when the career-changing news came down. LeBron's Klutch Sports Agency had announced on Twitter that he had agreed to a four-year deal with the Lakers.

The news curtailed Walton's fun Sunday afternoon plans.

"I think I spent the next eight-and-a-half hours on the telephone. Missed my whole Sunday family barbecue. Missed the corn hole. The kids were already asleep by the time I got done taking calls," Walton said.

Now in his third season as Lakers head coach, Walton has a chance to be a part of his childhood team's return to the top of the NBA. He completely understand what it means to have a megastar like LeBron playing under the bright lights in Los Angeles.

"It's gonna be completely nuts, but it's also gonna be awesome. The whole city's gonna be behind us. We're gonna be on SportsCenter every night. If we lose, it's gonna be the end of the world. If we win, it's gonna be wild. But no matter what, it's gonna be fun," Walton said.

When the crazieness had settled down, Walton finally had a chance to reflect on what had just happened.

"I sat under the stars and said to myself, 'Damn, we got LeBron James on our team. The best player in the world is a Laker,'" Walton said.