Luke Walton ejected from Kings/Wizards game (video)

The Sacramento Kings extended their win streak to three games, but they did so without their head coach. Luke Walton was ejected in the third quarter, in the midst of a 34-8 Washington Wizards run. That run turned a Sacramento blowout into a competitive contest.

Walton was angry after a non-call on a Kings offensive possession in the middle of the third quarter. He was immediately given two technical fouls for arguing with the officials. After being ejected, Walton had to be physically restrained by members of the Sacramento staff.

Kings assistant coach, and former Suns head coach, Igor Kokoskov handled the rest of the game from the Sacramento sideline.

Walton likely gets to pay the league a fine for this outburst.

The victory kept the surging Kings within three games of the Memphis Grizzlies for the Western Conference’s eighth and final playoff spot.

