Luke Voit's solo home run

The Dodgers' manager learned a hard truth about Max Scherzer when he's pitching during a recent start.
All summer it has looked like a three-team race in the NL West, but the two teams at the top have pulled away from the winners of the offseason.
Jason Wright and the Washington Football Team are getting closer to a new permanent name for the franchise, according to a team source
Some of these names will surprise you.
The Giants came one win short of making the postseason last year. Farhan Zaidi explains how that led a lot of people to miss the fact that the organization was starting to get good again.
The Yankees took Game 1 of the split doubleheader against the Red Sox, 5-3, on Tuesday afternoon.
The Josh Rosen era is over.
Sixteen teams, all from the USA due to COVID1-19 protocols, are vying for the right to become the 2021 Little League World Series champions.
The Los Angeles Dodgers said that they had properly vetted pitcher Trevor Bauer before signing him, but they either missed a prior assault allegation or didn’t care Trevor Bauer is on administrative leave after allegations against him surfaced. Photograph: Darren Yamashita/USA Today Sports The Los Angeles Dodgers wanted you to know that they had done their due diligence. In a press conference introducing starting pitcher Trevor Bauer, who the Dodgers had just signed to a three-year, $102m contra
This midseason signing did not work out.
The Houston Astros agreed to a settlement with the family of a young girl struck by a foul ball off the bat of former Cubs OF Albert Almora Jr. in 2019.
The former soccer star also accused her teammate of brokering a bad collective bargaining deal for the team
Yankees manager Aaron Boone isn't certain that Clint Frazier will be able to play baseball again amid continuing issues with his vision.
SoFi Stadium is banning the fans involved in Saturday's brawl during the Rams-Chargers game.
Dodgers president Stan Kasten writes in staff memo the team does not condone or excuse any acts of domestic violence or sexual assault.
Tim Tebow is taking another shot at the NFL as a tight end with the Jacksonville Jaguars. His debut wasn't pretty.
Josh Rosen will look to join his fifth NFL team in the last four years.
The Mets' season, which was once full of promise, is now hanging by a thread. So, how did this happen?
College Football Daily Cavalcade: The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 will form an alliance of conferences. So now what?
Luis Severino has been shut down as the team awaits word on a second opinion on his shoulder.