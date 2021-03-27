Luke Voit to undergo knee surgery and miss start of season; Jay Bruce makes Yankees roster

TAMPA, Fla. — The Yankees lost the 2020 Home Run king to injury on Saturday, but added a lefty slugger who may help balance their lineup. Luke Voit, who won the home run title last season on an injured foot, was diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his left knee Friday night. He will have surgery and is expected to miss the first few weeks of the regular season.

Due to Voit’s injury, the Yankees picked up the contract of outfielder/first baseman Jay Bruce, who had exercised the opt-out clause in his minor league deal on Thursday. The veteran with 318 career home runs will play regularly at first while Voit is out, but he can also play the corner outfield spots. As of Saturday the Yankees expect Voit back before June.

The move to put Voit on the injured list came just as time was running out on the Yankees’ ability to pick up Bruce’s contract

“He’s been pretty adamant that playing has been fine, just some of the swelling has returned so that was a little frustrating for him so he wanted to get that looked at just to see what we’re dealing with in there and found a partial tear,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of Voit. “So, it was kind of a decision time over the last 24 hours about how you want to treat it and ultimately decided on the surgery.

“And I guess that factored into the decision with Jay.”

Voit hit 22 home runs in the pandemic-abbreviated, 60-game 2020 season. He came into spring training feeling better, having played with plantar fasciitis all of last season. Earlier this month, however, Voit tweaked his knee. Though he tried to play through it, Voit was not showing his power this spring. He slashed .219/.350/.281 with two doubles and no home runs. He struck out nine times in 32 at-bats.

Bruce, who will be 34 next month, had two home runs early this spring, but faded down the stretch. He slashed .194/.242/.419 with a double with nine strikeouts in 31 at-bats.

Still, Bruce is a left-handed power hitter who the Yankees have long thought would be a perfect fit for the short right porch in their home ballpark. They thought they had a deal for him in 2017 with the Mets, but their crosstown rivals sent him to Cleveland instead. Bruce’s actual numbers in the Bronx aren’t that impressive — .113/.217/.264 with two homers in 60 at-bats — but he has only played 15 games there over a 13-year career.

“I probably attribute that to sample size, to be honest with you,” Bruce said. “You know I’ve gotten to play there but not a lot.

“I look forward to everything that comes with it ... to be able to experience playing for the fans in the stands. That is gonna be something to be on the right (home) side of this. That is going to be something that I’m really looking forward to.”

Bruce has played just 54 games at first base out of his 1,640 career big league games, but has become more comfortable with the role.

“I think it’s repetitions, it’s work,” Bruce said. “The more you do something and the more you prepare for something ... the more prepared you are to come in in the game situations. So, I’ve been very fortunate that Aaron and the Yankees have given me a lot of looks over there and a lot of exposure over there this spring training and that’s helped.

“And I think just continuing to practice and continuing to kind of just drill it and drill it ... the more comfortable you become with it,” Bruce said. “So I look forward to getting even more comfortable than I am right now.”

Bruce is a three-time All Star who is just four years removed from a career-best 36 home run season. Coming into spring training and trying to make a major league roster is another new experience for him.

After exercising his opt-out clause on Thursday, Bruce said he sat tight in his home, not wanting to risk injury by working out, waiting for a decision.

“This is the stress that is new to me in my career and it’s definitely not the most comfortable situation but it’s a situation that I’m in and I plan on making the best out of the whole time,” Bruce said. “There was definitely some relief when I found out that I had made the team. Clearly, I’m disappointed that Luke went down and has to deal with what he’s dealing with but certainly I hope he’ll be back full strength here very soon.”