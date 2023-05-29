Luke Voit, who struggled mightily against lefties, is designated for assignment by the Brewers

Apr 29, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Luke Voit (45) reacts after being called out on strikes against the Los Angeles Angels in the second inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

After a strong showing in spring training, Luke Voit never got going at the plate for the Milwaukee Brewers and was ultimately designated for assignment on Monday.

Voit, signed as a minor-league free agent at the start of camp in February, hit his way over the following weeks into a one-year, $2 million contract with a team option for 2024.

But the 32 year old first baseman/designated hitter batted only .221 with no homers and a .548 OPS across 22 games and 74 plate appearances. He landed on the 10-day injured list with a neck strain on May 15.

At that time, the Brewers signed veteran Darin Ruf to take Voit's spot on the roster and hopefully boost a lineup that had struggled mightily against left-handed pitching. No hitter on the team had a tougher go against lefties than Voit, who was 3 for 33 with 20 strikeouts, no walks and one extra-base hit against them.

Considering Voit's primary playing time was coming against lefties due to the roster construction overall, that performance against lefties ultimately played a large decision by the Brewers to move on.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers designate Luke Voit for assignment