Luke Voit sees writing on the wall following Rizzo's Yankees return

Luke Voit saw the writing on the wall about the potential end of his Yankees future before the team re-signed Anthony Rizzo to a two-year deal. And now, the writing on that wall is bigger and bolder.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday the morning after the Yanks brought Rizzo back, Voit sounded like a player who expects to soon be a former Yankee.

"I had a coach in the minors that always told me that you're always playing for 29 other teams," Voit said. "I just have to keep doing what I'm doing, be ready for whatever happens. Right now, I'm a New York Yankee."

Voit said that he understood the Yankees wanted to get more left-handed and cited the business side of the game, but added that he hopes to hear from someone in the Yankees' front office who can provide clarity on his future.



"That’s two times now," Voit said about losing his starting spot. "But that’s all I wanted to control this year, being healthy and preparing myself for a long season and not (having) to go on the freaking DL … I’m just going to stay positive and I have no idea what’s going to happen."

With Rizzo back and the Yankees recently trading for Josh Donaldson, their infield is largely set. And the DH situation is a crowded one.

Giancarlo Stanton should get lots of time at DH, though he expects to play the field somewhat regularly, too. The 36-year-old Donaldson could also get DH at-bats.

Voit, 31, is set to earn roughly $5 million this season, and is arbitration-eligible in 2023 and 2024.

He hit .239/.328/.437 with 11 homers in 68 games last season.