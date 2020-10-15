Luke Voit talks 'frustrating' end to Yankees' season against Rays: 'We'll get 'em next year'

Luke Voit broke out for a career-best MLB season in his third year with the Yankees, leading the league in home runs with 22, but a "frustrating" ending for the team left a sour taste.

The Yankees came up short in a five-game ALDS matchup to the Tampa Bay Rays, battling back from elimination but ultimately falling with last Friday's 2-1 loss.

For Voit, who slashed .277/.338/.610 with 52 RBI over 56 regular-season games in 2020, becoming baseball's long-ball leader took a backseat to the Yankees' shortcomings.

"It's pretty cool," Voit said Thursday afternoon on ESPN's SportsCenter. "It's something that I tried to perfect this offseason. I needed to hit for more power and I had some good success during the quarantine part of it, working on that and I got a little bit lighter, so I felt a little bit quicker and everything into working out went great.



"It's fun hearing that, but I want to be known as a World Series champion at the end of the day, too. So it's a little frustrating, after that loss. But you know what? I'm already back in the gym, getting ready for next year."



Voit, 29, played through plantar fasciitis but Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that the injury was not a factor into the first baseman's up and down performance in the playoffs. Voit slashed .200/.310/.440 with one home run, two RBI and four walks in seven postseason games.



"A lot of fun, but I was battling some injuries all year, so it was tough," Voit said. "But a lot of guys stepped up for us when we needed to this year with a lot of injuries that we had, so it was an overall fun year. We've got a great clubhouse and, obviously, want more than what we had this year.



"And the Rays beat us, they're a good team, but we're going to do everything we can to get back there next year. And it's very frustrating, because this is the third year in a row that we've gotten kicked out of the playoffs -- or since I've been there. So it's been pretty frustrating."



The Rays are one win away from their first World Series appearance since 2008 as they hold a 3-1 lead over the Houston Astros entering a decisive Game 5 of the ALCS. Voit showed respect to the Rays after Tampa Bay's ALDS win capped a disappointing Yankees finish, but he expressed confidence in New York coming back better in 2021.



"They're a feisty bunch of hitters," Voit said. "They kind of play small ball. They always find a way to get guys over, bunt and go to first and third, and their pitching depth is unbelievable. You guys have obviously seen it and we've got to give them some credit. They'll bring in their closer in the fourth inning, just to get through the heart of our lineup. And it's a different philosophy, but it's working. They've gotten timely hitting and they took it to us.



"But you know what? We're going to be back next year, ready to get after it. But at the end of the day, you've got to tip your cap, even thought it's frustrating, not what we wanted as the Yankee nation and it was tough -- it was really tough on us -- but we'll get 'em next year."



























