Luke Voit gives update on knee injury, talks 'powerful, intimidating' Yankees lineup

Luke Voit laughs at spring training

Luke Voit gave an update Friday morning on the left knee injury he's been dealing with down at camp.

"I just woke up last week and it was pretty swollen and sore," Voit told reporters via Zoom. "I didn't have any plays where I cut wrong or twisted my knee. I don't know, it's weird, I've never really had any knee issues before and yesterday I wanted to test it out. I hadn't really tested it out in a game yet, so that probably wasn't the smartest play."

Voit slid into third base during Thursday's game and was seen getting up awkwardly afterwards.

"The reason I got up all gimpy is cause my knee pad didn't work very good yesterday and I gushed my knee open, so that'll be with me until October," Voit said jokingly. "But the knee feels great, I'm glad I was just being smart just to take a day and just make sure everything is good to go, and I feel great now."

As long as Voit's knee holds up, the Yankees will have the reigning home run champ in their lineup this season.

Despite the fact that it was a shortened season, and some people calling him out for it, Voit doesn't see any reason why he can't do it again.

"It's something that's awesome, but then again it's obviously a shorten season," Voit said of his HR title. "Obviously everybody has their speculation that I can't do it again, so I've just got to prove everybody wrong."

Voit is one of the many options the Yankees have when it comes to hitting the long ball and potentially going for that HR title. Aaron Judge still exists, and Giancarlo Stanton has come out hot to start spring training.

With that trio in the fold and the likes of DJ LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres in the mix, the Yankees will continue to have one of the scariest lineups in the league. And Voit agrees.

"Powerful, intimidating, and really scary," Voit said of this potential lineup. "I don't think anybody wants to pitch to our lineup anytime of the year, especially with all the big boys in the lineup. Top to bottom, it doesn't matter where anybody hits, it's damage time and anybody can do it at anytime."