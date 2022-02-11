Luke Voit on his future with Yankees: 'I'm the only first baseman on the depth chart'

Yankees Luke Voit celebrates HR home jersey

Luke Voit isn't going anywhere - well, at least that's what he thinks.

Voit is no stranger to confidence, but the reality is, the Yankees are probably in the market for a first baseman (although they may not need to be).

Voit wears his heart on his sleeve, and isn't afraid to say how he feels on the matter.

"I’m the only first baseman on the depth chart right now," he told The New York Post when asked if he expects to remain a Yankee.

The key words there are "right now." The Yankees were in the market on Freddie Freeman and Matt Olson before the lockout, and a reunion with Anthony Rizzo is still a possibility.

Rizzo was acquired by the Yankees at the deadline after Voit's offensive production went down and he wasn't able to stay on the field. He also provided a lefty bat the Bombers desperately needed.

“I get why they did it," Voit said of the Rizzo trade. “I was hurt and on the [IL] a bunch last year and I get that. They want the lefty bats, too. But I also have done my fair share there and had some really good at-bats over the last four years.”

Voit himself was almost traded upon Rizzo's arrival. If the Yankees do wind up getting one of the three first basemen listed above, Voit will either be a part-time DH or traded - the latter is much more likely.

But for now, he wears No. 59 for the pinstripes.

“I want to play first base for the Yankees," Voit said. “If that happens, great. If not, I’ll go somewhere else...

“I love playing in New York,’’ Voit added. “The fans love me up there and I love them. I hope it can happen and I can stay, but I don’t control it.”