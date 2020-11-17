Luke Voit on DJ LeMahieu: 'I think he's going to be a Yankee'

Luke Voit and DJ LeMahieu celebrate after home run

In an offseason in which Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has a host of decisions to make, DJ LeMahieu’s future is surely at the top of his list.

After unsurprisingly turning down the team’s qualifying offer, the infielder is officially on the open market as a free agent. But Luke Voit thinks Yankee fans haven’t seen the last of LeMahieu in pinstripes.

“I think he's a great fit with us,” Voit said on YES Network Monday night. “I know he wants to be in New York. I'm sure every team wants him, he's a stud. There's a reason he finished Top 3 in MVP voting, even though I thought he deserved to win it. I think he's going to have a bunch of big-time offers, but I know he wants to win, I know he loves the guys in the clubhouse and loves the coaching staff and he wants to play in New York. I guess we'll see but my gut says he's going to be a Yankee.”

Voit garnered some MVP consideration himself, finishing ninth after leading the American League with 22 home runs. But he’s already thinking about next season and how to get even better.

“Obviously, I want to get better and better every year,” Voit said. “Guys are still going to try to figure out ways to get me out and I need to be able to make adjustments. It's a lot of fun when people say you're the home run king or the home run champ, but 2020's over with now and I'm just looking forward to having a better year next year.

Voit had that outstanding year despite being hobbled by plantar fasciitis towards the tail-end of it. Since the season ended he received a PRP shot in his foot, and the first baseman said he’s already back to feeling close to 100 percent.

“I've got no pain anymore,” Voit said. “I haven't had pain since that PRP shot. It's weird for a week because I was in the walking boot but everything feels great. So I'm glad I got it. I think that was the best case. I'll get back to running in cleats in about a month or so to make sure I'm not rushed when I come to Spring Training.”

Come Hot Stove season, it seems like every player is rumored to be in some kind of trade for somebody. Voit is no exception, but he’s trying to drown out the noise.

“It's a part of it,” Voit said. “Everyone's name is going to get thrown around, everyone's a GM and everyone wants to talk about baseball somehow. You don't know what's going to happen. Obviously, I want to be a Yankee. There's a lot of Yankee guys who have had their name thrown around, but you don't know, you just find out if it happens. Everyone tries to be their own GM right now and figure out their own trades, but it will all sort itself out.”