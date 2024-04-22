Luke Toporowski back playing hockey in home state with Iowa Wild

What a year its been for Bettendorf’s Luke Toporowski..

Toporowski became the first hockey player from the Quad Cities to sign an NHL contract with the Boston Bruins.

In mid-March, Toporowski was traded from the Bruins AHL team in Providence to the Iowa Wild,- affiliate for the Minnesota Wild, becoming the first from Iowa to play for them.

After years of driving back and forth as a kid to Chicago to play on travel teams, Toporowski is living out the dream of representing the home state in Des Moines.

“Just keep chasing your dreams. Never give up. Anything is possible,” Toporowski said. “Iowa is not a huge hockey hot bed but if you put your mind to it and have the support like I had because I had to move out of the Quad Cities and Iowa to keep pursuing this as a career. Anybody’s parents will do anything for them so if you just work hard and just chase your dreams, anything is possible.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.