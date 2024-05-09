Luke Terwilliger coaching in Marlins farm system

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning baseball standout Luke Terwilliger is the epitome of never quitting on a dream.

The Corning High School grad excelled at Adelphi University baseball and then went on to become the video coordinator of the Class A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Now, he’s moved up the ladder in the farm system.

Terwilliger is the first base coach for the Florida Complex League (FCL) Marlins in Jupiter, Florida. It’s been a special journey in the Marlins system for Terwilliger who always aims to learn more and better his standing in the game. The FCL Marlins are the rookie ball affiliate of the MLB’s Marlins.

Terwilliger’s manager of the FCL Marlins, Luis Dorante, played for the Elmira Pioneers during the Boston Red Sox affiliation era from 1987-89. And, FCL Marlins pitching coach, Ivan Arteaga, also played for the Pioneers during the independent run from 1999-2000.

Luke comes from a strong family pedigree in baseball. His brother, Ben Terwilliger, is a pitcher for the Florence Y’Alls in Kentucky. The Y’Alls start their season tonight vs. Quebec in the Frontier League, a league that’s an official partner league with MLB.

Stay with 18 Sports for more on the Terwilliger family as the season marches forward in baseball.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.