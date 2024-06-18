Luke Taylor: UI bridge players make second bid for nationals

Jun. 18—The Illini Orange bridge team's trip to the Collegiate Bridge Bowl last year was impressive, especially considering they had just gotten together as a hobbyist group.

Well, they did it again, earning a spot in the university championship and a travel package which will cover flights, hotel rooms and more.

The team qualified by placing in online tournaments sanctioned by the American Contract Bridge League throughout the spring semester.

Three of the four members — Ryan Fu, Nicholas Koskelo and Daniel Shuck — were part of last year's team. Aaron Howe will be a first-timer.

It's a longer trip this year as well, taking the players all the way to Toronto, Ontario, rather than just to Chicago.

They will compete with teams across the U.S. and Canada July 25-27.

Winners of the Collegiate Bridge Bowl receive scholarships provided by the ACBL Educational Foundation; this year, the top team will win $10,000 and the best pair will win $3,000.