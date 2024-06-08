Luke Stevenson delivers more freshman heroics for UNC baseball in Friday night victory

Gavin Gallaher unofficially earned the nickname “Galla-HIM” after the UNC baseball team walked off Long Island University, 11-8, on Friday, May 31 to end Day 1 of the Chapel Hill Regional.

Gallaher, North Carolina’s freshman starting third baseman, blasted a walk-off grand slam in that 11-8 victory. The Diamond Heels trailed 8-5 coming into the ninth, but never quit at the plate.

Enter Luke Stevenson, another star freshman for UNC. Stevenson, a former Top-10 high school prospect who now starts behind the dish for North Carolina, could’ve easily chosen to enter his name in the 2023 MLB Draft.

As a result of Stevenson opting for college ball in Chapel Hill, the Diamond Heels are one victory away from their first College World Series trip in six years, beating West Virginia 8-6 on Friday night.

On the first pitch during the home half of the ninth inning, during Game 1 of the Chapel Hill Super Regional between UNC and West Virginia, Stevenson tied the game at six with a clutch home run – just over the center field fence.

Friday’s blast also snapped a cold streak for Stevenson, who entered the game 2-for-13 in the NCAA Tournament.

Four batters after Stevenson tied the game, Vance Honeycutt won it with a moonshot, walk-off home run over the left field netting.

How will Stevenson follow up his clutch antics in a potential series-clincher Saturday night?

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire