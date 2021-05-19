Luke Shaw vows to help out Manchester United supporter

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PA Sport staff
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Luke Shaw has promised to help a Manchester United fan who claims he faces a three-year ban from Old Trafford for throwing a scarf towards the full-back.

United were held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham on Tuesday night in their first match in front of supporters for more than a year.

Red Devils fan Shaun Logan wrote on Twitter that he hurled his scarf in a “peaceful gesture” during the match.

Logan added that he is travelling to Gdansk for next week’s Europa League final against Villarreal and fears the game could be “the end of the road”.

He wrote: “(The scarf) was thrown to Luke in a good manner. Nothing aggressive. Was told by the stewards I’m facing a three-year ban.

“All paid up for Gdansk next week and this looks like it could be the end of the road for me. Was a peaceful gesture that was taken out of context. Luke Shaw laughed.”

England international Shaw later vowed to try to ensure the supporter does not face any punishment.

He tweeted: “I understand completely, first match back at Old Trafford, emotions are high.

“I know there was nothing aggressive towards what you did. I will try my best to speak with someone and sort it out.”

Recommended Stories

  • Dustin Poirier reacts to Charles Oliveira winning UFC lightweight title

    Top ranked lightweight Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier reacted to Charles Oliveira capturing the 155-pound title at UFC 262 on Saturday. Oliveira was badly hurt by Michael Chandler in the first round of the main event title bout, but survived. In the opening moments of the second frame, Oliveira landed a left hand that sent Chandler crashing to the canvas. Chandler quickly got back to his feet but Oliveira continued to connect until Chandler was back down on the ground and the referee had no choice but to intervene. Following Oliveira's career-defining moment, Poirier congratulated the newly crowned champion and also sent a message to the defeated Chandler. "Congratulations @CharlesDoBronxs you earned that the hard way! Head up @MikeChandlerMMA highest of the highs and lowest of the lows," Poirier posted on Twitter. Conor McGregor addresses Charles Oliveira, teases he’s next Congratulations @CharlesDoBronxs you earned that the hard way! Head up @MikeChandlerMMA highest of the highs and lowest of the lows.— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 16, 2021 Oliveira's path to a UFC title was record setting. Oliveira not only became the fighter with the most amount of fights before winning a title with 28, he also passed Donald Cerrone for the most finishes in UFC history. Poirier could have fought for the title, but the former interim champion opted to face Conor McGregor in a trilogy bout in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas instead.

  • UFC 262 results: Charles Oliveira knocks out Michael Chandler to win lightweight title

    In a wild back-and-forth fight, Charles Oliveira survived a Michael Chandler onslaught to secure a knockout of his own.

  • Andre Muniz breaks Ronaldo Souza's arm at UFC 262: 'I heard it snap'

    Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is known as “the gentle art,” but there was nothing gentle about the way that Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza lost on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 262.

  • NBA playoff tracker: So much for Clippers-Lakers in the opening round

    Even if they land in the play-in tournament, you know Lakers fans are going to eat this news up.

  • Formula 1: Turkish Grand Prix canceled due to COVID-19

    The Turkish Grand Prix was a late add to the 2021 schedule after the Canadian Grand Prix was canceled due to COVID-19.

  • AC Milan's 2021/22 home kit celebrates the city's culture and style

    The jersey celebrates what it means to "Move Like Milan," a way to reflect on the rapid acceleration of the city’s culture, tradition and commitment to innovation.

  • Jose Ramirez vs. Josh Taylor betting preview: Best plays for unification fight

    It is a bout that is as compelling as it is significant, and it has the potential to be a Fight of the Year type match.

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: Do the Nets have, you know, actual fans?

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • Golf-Morikawa brings precision game to mount PGA Championship title defence

    World number six Collin Morikawa goes into the PGA Championship in South Carolina this week hungry to mount a title defence and prove his early career major triumph was no fluke. The 24-year-old American put the golf world on notice in August when he broke through a jam-packed leaderboard to secure a two-shot victory at Harding Park in only the second major start of his career. "There's guys out here that have had way more experience on this golf course than I have," said Morikawa, recalling Rory McIlroy's stunning PGA Championship win by eight strokes there in 2012.

  • UFC 262 results: Andrea Lee taps Antonina Shevchenko to snap three-fight losing skid

    Andrea Lee puts an end to her three-fight skid at UFC 262.

  • Tennis-Australian Open staying in Melbourne in 2022, says Tiley

    Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said he was prepared to "climb Mount Everest" again to keep the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park next year after a report said it might have to be moved. State broadcaster ABC reported on Monday a government forecast that Australia's borders would be closed until mid-2022 could force the relocation of the tournament to Dubai or Doha as players would not be prepared to undergo quarantine again. Tiley, who oversaw the strict 14-day quarantine of players and officials to get this year's Australian Open played against huge odds, said there were no plans to relocate the 2022 tournament.

  • Dwight Howard reportedly suspended for one game after 16th technical

    Dwight Howard received his 16th technical during Thursday's game against the Heat.

  • Stephen Curry claims second career NBA scoring title over Bradley Beal

    The Warriors star entered Sunday's game averaging a career-high 31.8 points per game.

  • Rob Font previews Cody Garbrandt matchup at UFC Vegas 27

    Kevin Iole and Rob Font discuss the No. 3-ranked UFC bantamweight's Saturday headliner versus Cody Garbrandt and what could be next for him if he secures the win against the former champion.

  • Tennis-Proud Swiatek adds top-10 ranking to her resume

    Swiatek, who turns 20 at the end of the month, demolished former world number one Karolina Pliskova 6-0 6-0 on Sunday in Rome to win her first WTA 1000 title and climbed six spots to number nine in the world on Monday. "It is pretty crazy and I'm really proud of myself that I'm actually starting to be more consistent, because that was my goal from the beginning," Swiatek told reporters. Swiatek went from being a largely unknown teenager to acquiring celebrity status in October when she became Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion and the youngest woman to win the title since Monica Seles in 1992.

  • Tony Ferguson extends losing streak, falls to Beneil Dariush at UFC 262

    Beneil Dariush dominated Tony Ferguson in all aspects of the game on Saturday in the heavily hyped co-main event of UFC 262 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

  • NBA playoffs series odds: Can the favored Knicks get past the Hawks?

    The Knicks-Hawks series could be the NBA's most-watched series of the first round.

  • Report: Rangers get OK to interview Gerard Gallant for coaching job

    The New York Rangers plan to interview Gerard Gallant for their head coaching job, TSN reported. The Vegas Golden Knights, who fired Gallant during the 2019-20 season, reportedly have granted permission. A first conversation between the Rangers and Gallant was expected to take place quickly, before Gallant heads to Latvia to coach Team Canada at the IIHF World Championship, which runs from May 21-June 6.

  • Hawks to face Knicks in NBA Playoffs

    Trae Young and the Hawks have plenty of firepower, but can they exert their will against Julius Randle and the hard-nosed Knicks?

  • Tennis-Swiatek demolishes Pliskova to claim Rome crown

    The victory in 46 minutes meant the world number 15 from Poland, who shot to fame at Roland Garros last year by beating Sofia Kenin in straight sets in the final, will enter the top 10 for the first time when the new rankings are out on Monday. Swiatek's third title overall following triumphs at Roland Garros and Adelaide came on the back of one of the most dominant performances of the 19-year-old's career as she dropped only 13 points against the Czech, who was the 2019 Rome champion.