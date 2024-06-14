Luke Shaw says people should watch out for 17y/o Man Utd defender, claims 25y/o is hardest worker in training

Luke Shaw says people should watch out for 17y/o Man Utd defender, claims 25y/o is hardest worker in training

Manchester United are in the market for a new left-back and have been linked with Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez in their search for a cover for Luke Shaw, but the England international believes the Red Devils already have a capable option within their ranks.

The former Southampton star was asked which player he thinks people should watch out for, and he mentioned Harry Amass without thinking twice.

The Red Devils pipped Chelsea to the services of the former Watford left-back last year but he is yet to feature for their first-team despite making it to the Hornets’ first-team matchday squad last January when he was still 15 years old.

The 17-year-old joined Man United last August, signing a four-year deal, and Shaw has been impressed with what he has seen from him so far.

Amass was called up to Man United first-team training for the first time in February 2024 and was named on the bench in the 2-2 draw against Liverpool in April.

He has established himself as a regular for the under-21s and under-23s and could soon be giving Shaw a run for his money.

The 28-year-old made his first-team debut for the Saints aged 16 and was named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Year for the first time aged 19.

Shaw knows a youngster with huge potential when he sees one, and Amass could follow in the footsteps of the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho by breaking into the senior team next season.

He will need to work hard a lot and could learn a thing or two from Manchester United Players’ Player of the Year Diogo Dalot.

Shaw named the Portuguese when asked who the hardest worker in training was, and it is no surprise that Cristiano Ronaldo is a big fan and admirer of him.

The work ethic of the 25-year-old on the pitch speaks volumes, and fans will not be shocked to hear he also puts in the hard yards in training.