Luke Shaw reveals who is to blame for Man Utd and England injury struggles

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has revealed a number of parties are responsible for injury ending his season at club level as he aims to play for England during Euro 2024 this summer.

The former Southampton left-back managed only 12 Premier League appearances in 2023/24 as the Red Devils finished eighth and won the FA Cup, last playing back in February during the side's 2-1 victory at Luton Town.

Shaw, who has struggled with knocks throughout his career and made only 31 appearances for the Three Lions since his debut in 2014 as a result, has now admitted he rushed himself back to help an injury-ravaged United before he was ready to play.

He said: "I felt something against Aston Villa and came off at half-time. I didn't train the whole week and when the scan came back, there wasn't too much there.

"I then trained the day before the game [against Luton] - and if the manager asks me to play, I'm never going to say 'no'. But I shouldn't have played. It's kind of everyone's fault. Partly my fault, partly the medical staff. I think everyone would admit that.

"I got a few people coming up to me, saying 'how can you not be fit for United but fit for England?' No one knew the situation. I was actually very close to returning to team training.

"I was pushing to try and get back for the games and the final - and I think I pushed too hard. I came back too quickly and ended up getting another injury in my hamstring. It was three weeks from the final and they [doctors] said it was a six-week injury.

"It's been disappointing for me, but I want to do everything I can, first and foremost, for United. I have always said that the United team comes before everything for me - and that will never change."

England have picked Shaw for Euro 2024 in Germany this summer and manager Gareth Southgate has claimed there is hope he can feature in their second group stage game against Denmark.

In his absence, right-back Kieran Trippier is expected to deputise on the left for the opening clash with Serbia, having played there in the warm-up matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland.