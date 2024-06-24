Luke Shaw returns to England training ahead of final group game against Slovenia

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has returned to first-team training ahead of England’s final group game of the European Championships.

The Three Lions face Slovenia on Tuesday evening and need to avoid defeat to guarantee qualification to the knock-out rounds.

Luke Shaw is taking part in training with the England squad for the first time at Euro 2024 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/GQs9maTBsp — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 24, 2024

Despite a win and a draw from their opening two fixtures, Gareth Southgate’s side have faced criticism for their level of performance so far.

With Keiran Tripper being shoehorned in at left-back, Shaw has been badly missed and is the only natural left-back in Southgate’s squad.

It was a similar story for Erik ten Hag who had to play without Shaw for the majority of the campaign, leaving him with an unbalanced back line.

The 28-year-old’s struggles with injury are well documented but he will be desperate to leave his mark on the summer tournament before returning to Manchester ahead of the new season.

Despite his injury issues, the left-back’s quality is never in doubt and he remains an integral figure for both club and country when fit.

Shaw hasn’t played a competitive game since February and has recently admitted he was rushed back too quickly at times last year which exacerbated his problems.

United are reportedly in the market for a new left-back this summer and Shaw will be well aware of the threat to his position at club level.

Ten Hag recently labelled Shaw as the “best left-back in the world” when fit but given his lack of reliability, his days as first choice at United might be numbered.

It is unlikely he will be sold in the summer but it is looking increasingly likely he will start the new season with some major competition for his place.

Ten Hag and Shaw will be hoping he can get through the Euros unschathed and return to Old Trafford for pre-season ready to fight for his starting spot.

