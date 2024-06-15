Luke Shaw predicts bright future for Manchester United teammate Harry Amass

Manchester United’s Luke Shaw has heaped praise on his teammates Diogo Dalot and Harry Amass.

The left back has endured a tough season as he has been out injured since February and could only play 15 times for his club side during the campaign.

However, he has been called up to England’s squad for the Euros and received good news recently when it seemed he will be available for a place in the matchday squad in England’s second game against Denmark.

In an interview with Goal he answered some quick fire questions and he had some kind words to say about a couple of his United colleagues.

The 28 year old was asked who was the hardest trainer at Carrington and he immediately answered Diogo Dalot.

The Portuguese has developed a bit of a reputation for his work ethic as he has previously been praised for his exploits on the training pitch. He even received praise from Cristiano Ronaldo on his level of performances in training.

The full back was one of the team’s best performers of the season and won the players’ player of the season award, showing how much respect he has in the dressing room.

Moreover, it has been stated that he is even seen within the club as potential captain one day.

Shaw was then asked the intriguing question as to who is the young player people should next watch out for and he responded, “he’s a young left back from Man United, Harry Amass.”

Luke Shaw names the best player in the Premier League right now 💫 @adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/QEJSINsiDs — GOAL (@goal) June 14, 2024

The 17 year old joined from Watford’s academy last August and has had an impressive debut season with the under 18s.

He played 22 games for the under 18 side scoring once and providing four assists.

His fine form and United’s senior left back crisis saw the youngster called up to train with the senior squad. He even made the matchday squad without getting off the bench. He signed his first professional contract with the club in March.

He “has earned rave reviews for his performances in the academy system” and will surely be knocking on the door next season to make his first senior appearance for the Red Devils.





Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.

