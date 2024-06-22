Luke Shaw misses England training again but still hopes to play at Euro 2024

Luke Shaw came into Euro 2024 with a hamstring injury - Getty Images/Michael Regan

Luke Shaw has not yet given up on playing a part in England’s European Championship campaign, despite missing another day of training.

Even though Shaw could also miss Sunday’s outdoor session as he recovers from his hamstring injury, the left-back still believes he could make an appearance in the tournament.

Telegraph Sport reported that Gareth Southgate’s original plan had been to try to use Shaw off the substitutes’ bench in England’s third and final Group C game against Slovenia on Tuesday to help the left-back towards full match fitness for the knockout stages.

Shaw’s participation in that game is in doubt, even if he returns to the training pitch on Monday. But the 28-year-old’s recovery is being assessed by England medics day-to-day and he has not given up hope of making a return at some stage.

Shaw, who has been working on his fitness indoors, has not played because of a hamstring injury since February 18 and sources are worried that England manager Southgate has made a mistake by taking him to the Euros – regardless of whether or not he recovers in time to play in Germany.

A source said: “Luke’s not played for over four months. Even if he plays, he’s not going to be anywhere near fit enough and there’s a real chance he will pick something else up.”

Shaw was named among the substitutes for the opening group game against Serbia, but was not part of the matchday squad for the dismal draw with Denmark.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag claimed England had planned to use Shaw in the knockout stages, but Southgate had ideally wanted to give him some playing time before then as part of his recovery.

Southgate took a risk on Shaw rather than including an alternative natural left-back in his squad, such as Ben Chilwell, who has suffered his own injury problems, or Tyrick Mitchell.

Liverpool’s Joe Gomez, who can play in a range of positions including left-back, was included in Southghate’s squad but he is yet to play a single minute with Kieran Trippier filling in at left-back.

Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa is thought to have impressed Southgate and his coaches in training, and he too can fill in at left-back.

