Luke Shaw names dream starting XI of teammates from his career

Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw suffered a woeful campaign last time out, missing the majority of the team’s difficult season through injury.

However, the left-back is expecting some game time at the European Championships with England in the coming weeks.

Whilst away, Shaw was quizzed on the best players he shared a pitch with and put together his dream XI from teammates down the years.

As reported by the Sun, despite the team being packed with quality, there was one or two curious choices from the United man.

David de Gea took his place between the sticks – an obvious choice given the Spaniard’s quality, particularly during Shaw’s early years at Old Trafford.

The 28-year-old put himself at left-back, next to Raphaël Varane with England teammate Kyle Walker at right-back.

Varane’s centre-half partner was the first controversial pick with Shaw opting for Manchester City defender John Stones ahead of World Cup winner and club colleague, Lisandro Martinez.

It was an all English midfield three with only one United player making the cut in the shape of Michael Carrick, who sits behind Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard. There was no place for Shaw’s current domestic captain Bruno Fernandes.

A star studded front three made up Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimović highlights the attacking talent United have boasted over the last decade, or so.

Ibrahimovic’s influence on Shaw was particularly notable with Bayern Munich and England goal machine Harry Kane missing out for the Swede, despite him only spending two seasons at Old Trafford.

United will be hoping Shaw can navigate his way through the Euro’s without further damage having not played for his club since February.

Erik ten Hag’s side remain a much better outfit with Shaw in it and, despite his injury issues, he is still a player that can make a difference when at full tilt.

It’s expected United will go into the market for a left-back this summer which could put his place in the side under pressure; something he hasn’t really had to deal with since joining from Southampton in 2014.

Shaw is hoping to feature for England in one of their final group games in Germany after missing the win against Serbia on Sunday.





