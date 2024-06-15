Luke Shaw names Arsenal star as Premier League’s best player

England and Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw believes Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard is the Premier League’s best player right now.

LONDON, ENGLAND: Martin Odegaard of Arsenal celebrates after the team’s victory during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium on April 23, 2024. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

England defender Luke Shaw is currently in a race against time to get fit for Euro 2024, returning to training recently but still wearing a ‘no-contact’ green bib during Gareth Southgate’s sessions this week.

While he crosses his fingers that he’ll be fit in time to play a significant role for England in Germany, Shaw has been speaking to the media this week, and he had praise for Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard.

When asked to name the best player in the Premier League right now, Shaw quickly responded with “Odegaard”.

LONDON, ENGLAND: Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice of Arsenal in action during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on April 14, 2024. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

With Shaw missing the last few months of the season through injury, he will have had a lot more time to watch Arsenal matches on TV. It’s no surprise Odegaard would have caught his eye during that period.

The Arsenal midfielder played almost every minute of the 13 league games during Shaw’s absence, with the Gunners winning 11, drawing one (to Manchester City), and losing one.

Odegaard was a consistent performer during that period, and he ended the season with a couple of assists to secure a comeback win over Everton on the final day.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND: Martin Odegaard of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Arsenal FC at Turf Moor on February 17, 2024. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

It’s a real shame that Odegaard won’t be joining Shaw at the Euros, with Norway failing to qualify. But from an Arsenal point of view, it’s good that the 25-year-old will have the summer off.

Having played his final game of the international break last Saturday, Odegaard will have at least a month of holiday before Arsenal return to training in July.

The Gunners don’t currently have anything scheduled before they travel to the United States on July 21st, which would give Odegaard six weeks off, though that could change.

With any luck, the Gunners captain will return refreshed and ready to go again in 2024/25.