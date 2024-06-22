Luke Shaw misses training again but is hopeful of featuring at Euro 2024

Luke Shaw missed England training yet again on Saturday morning.

The Telegraph believes Shaw has not yet given up hope on playing a part in England’s European Championship campaign.

A hamstring injury has kept the Manchester United left-back out of action for over four months, but that did not prevent Shaw from making the England squad for Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate’s decision will be questioned since he has selected a player who might not feature in the tournament. The report adds that the manager’s original plan had been to try to use Shaw off the bench in England’s third and final Group C game against Slovenia on Tuesday.

Luke Shaw at risk of another injury

That looks unlikely given Shaw hasn’t returned to full training. Instead, he’s been working on his fitness indoors.

A source said: “Luke’s not played for over four months. Even if he plays, he’s not going to be anywhere near fit enough and there’s a real chance he will pick something else up.”

From a Manchester United perspective, that is a worrying update and you’ve got to ask why Shaw has gone to the European Championship if doing so puts him at further risk of getting injured.

Especially when this is a player who has missed out on a lot of football for United.

England have four points from their first two matches at Euro 2024, and they’ve been subject to lots of criticism after two underwhelming performances.

