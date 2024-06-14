Luke Shaw has just told Manchester United fans which youth prospect they should be the most excited about

Luke Shaw has just told Manchester United fans which youth prospect they should be the most excited about

Manchester United are renowned for having one of – likely the best – academy systems in England.

Back in the day, it was the likes of the Class of 92 who showcased just how exhilarating and world-class the club’s youth prospects were.

Now, it takes just one look at last month’s FA Cup final to sum up how powerful the set-up still is to this day, with Carrington graduates Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho absolutely stealing the show at Wembley and ensuring the Reds lifted the trophy over arch-rivals Manchester City.

Another five United products featured in the matchday squad for the tie: Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay, Jonny Evans, Willy Kambwala and Amad Diallo. A real testament to the youth staff that each of those players was crowned an FA Cup champion that day.

With Erik ten Hag now confirmed to be continuing in the dugout long-term, supporters can expect to see more youngsters promoted to the first-team under the Dutchman; Kambwala, Omari Forson, Daniel Gore and Ethan Wheatley were all awarded their maiden Premier League appearances last season.

Shaw rates his teenage counterpart highly

If it was up to Luke Shaw, he’d seemingly opt for a player that he could work with directly, given that they both operate in the same position.

In a fresh interview with GOAL, the defender was asked which youngster fans should ‘watch out for’, and responded: “He’s a young left-back from Man United, Harry Amass.”

Luke Shaw names the best player in the Premier League right now 💫 @adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/QEJSINsiDs — GOAL (@goal) June 14, 2024

