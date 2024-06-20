Luke Shaw injury: Left-back's fitness confirmed for England-Denmark

Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Luke Shaw will not play for England against Denmark on Thursday evening following injury concerns.

The Manchester United defender observed England's 1-0 win over Serbia from the bench as the Three Lions kicked off their Euro 2024 campaign on Sunday. Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier stepped in at left-back in place of Shaw, creating a backline of Marc Guehi, John Stones and Kyle Walker.

England boss Southgate once believed that Shaw would be fit in time to face Denmark in England's second game of the group stage, however he has since confirmed that the player will not feature in Frankfurt.

"These are the decisions we have to make, not just tomorrow but whenever we play," Southgate told reporters. "We have to decide what the right physical level for group is and what it is for individual players.

"Without a doubt, players will benefit from having the game. We have to balance to stick with what we did or to change and refresh the team.

"Luke won't be involved. He's actually on track for where we thought he would be originally. We were hoping a couple of days ago he might accelerate that bit but he needs a bit more volume work.

"He didn't train with group [on Wednesday] because there are days when he needs to do more than the rest of the group and days when he needs to recover when the others are pushing. He is still in and out from the others but operating on his own programme as well."

Shaw hasn't been available for selection since February since picking up a muscle injury in United's win over Luton Town in the Premier League.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag warned fans ahead of time that Shaw may not be available for any group stage games, instead saying that he will play in the round of 16 for England.

With Shaw still absent from the squad, Southgate is likely to turn to Trippier to cover the left side of defence once again. The Magpies defender is usually stationed on the right, but has previously confirmed his willingness to cover either side.