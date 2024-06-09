Luke Shaw honestly explains why he missed the end of the season

Luke Shaw has not featured for Manchester United since the 2-1 win over Luton Town on February 18, with the England international coming off at half-time in that game due to injury.

In the aftermath of that game, it was revealed that Shaw would miss a sizeable chunk of the remainder of the season but that he would be fit to take part in the run-in.

With the season coming to an end, it became increasingly clear that Shaw had made his final appearance for the season.

Now, speaking just days before England kick off in their European Championship opener against Serbia, the left-back has explained exactly why he missed the end of the season despite initially being on track to returning to the pitch, revealing that he suffered a setback in his recovery.

“I felt something against Aston Villa and came off at half-time at Villa Park,” Shaw is quoted as saying by the The Athletic.

“It’s kind of ­everyone’s fault. Partly my fault, partly medical staff, I think everyone would admit that.

“I didn’t train the whole week. The scan came back, and there wasn’t too much there. But I didn’t train all week, then trained the day before the game. If the manager asks me to play, I’m never going to say no. I shouldn’t have played.”

It is at this point that the initial warning sign was ignored and Shaw was then named to start in the game against Luton Town the following week.

“I think people have seen that there was a setback, but I was actually very close to returning to team training. I was, of course, pushing to try and get back for the games and the final, and I think I pushed too hard,” he added.

“I came back too quick, and I actually ended up getting another injury in my hamstring, which was three weeks from the final, and they said it was a six-week injury, so that’s why there was that setback. I think people have been getting confused with what’s actually happened because nothing had been said.”

The setback meant that his presence with the England camp was also touch-and-go but now, he has been named in the final 26-man squad for the tournament in Germany, with manager Gareth Southgate admitting that he does have a chance of featuring in the second group game.

Harry Maguire also missed the end of United’s season after nursing an injury but he was initially on track to being fit for the summer.

After his injury was assessed by England in their pre-camp, it was decided that he would not be named in the final 26-man squad.