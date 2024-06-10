Luke Shaw gives England major boost ahead of Euro 2024

England’s squad doesn’t contain many recognised left-backs going to the Euros other than Manchester United’s Luke Shaw.

The left-back missed chunks of the season due to injuries but is suddenly set to appear fit for Euro 2024. How convenient.

Shaw was called up to the provisional squad when he appeared touch and go to make the tournament in Germany this summer. However, the United defender’s recovery went to plan for Gareth Southgate.

According to the Daily Mail, Shaw is closing in on a return to full training which comes as a huge boost for Southgate.

A hamstring injury has kept Shaw out of action since February, but he accelerated his training programme last week.

Sami Mokbel reports: “It is unlikely the Manchester United defender will be available to play against Serbia on Sunday but if all goes according to plan he could be named in the squad to face Denmark next Thursday.”

Southgate and his staff are bound to keep a close eye on Shaw but it’ll do United no good if he picks up another injury after just returning from a long spell out.

England have an array of players who have suffered with fitness issues heading to Germany. John Stones, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Harry Kane have all been closely monitored ahead of the tournament.

Does Shaw have a future at United?

Shaw’s track record with injuries is a big problem. Even though he’s one of our best players when fit, we are far too reliant on a player who is regularly injured for chunks of the season.

United need their primary left-back to be available every week. That’s why we could rely on the greats like Denis Irwin and Patrice Evra.

Shaw sustained two injuries in the past season that meant he missed 34 matches across all competitions. He only managed to make 15 appearances last term and missed out on the FA Cup final win over Man City.

Let us know in the comments section if you think United should keep Shaw this summer.

