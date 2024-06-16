Luke Shaw could make England bench tonight against Serbia in Euro opener

Manchester United’s Luke Shaw may be available for England’s opening match of Euro 2024 tonight against Serbia.

The 28 year old has had an horrendous season with injuries, only playing in 15 matches for United in all competitions.

The fullback was touch-and-go to be called up for the England squad but made sufficient progress to make the final cut, unlike his club teammate Harry Maguire, who was not deemed fit enough to contribute to the tournament.

Shaw has already had his say on his past season, insinuating that he was asked to play by the United coaching staff when he shouldn’t have and that this has contributed to his injury woes.

It was reported that the left back could make the squad for England’s second game against Denmark on Thursday.

However, The Daily Mail now reports that his return date could be moved even further forward to tonight.

The paper reports that “Gareth Southgate will make a late call on whether Luke Shaw is fit enough to take his place on England’s bench against Serbia, meaning Kieran Trippier is set to start the tournament opener at left back.”

“He is not ready to start and could yet miss out on a place among the substitutes.”

“The Manchester United defender also faces a race against time to feature from the off in the second group match versus Denmark on Thursday.”

Southgate told reporters “we have a decision to make on whether Luke is a possible to use from the bench or not.”

There is no question that a fully fit Luke Shaw adds much to any team and especially in the context of being the three lions’ only natural left back in the final squad.

Shaw’s last match at the Euros was a goal in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley as England came agonisingly close to ending their decade long trophy drought, eventually losing on penalties in Italy.

The United star will be aiming to get properly fit so he can help his side go one step further this time around.





Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.

