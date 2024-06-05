Luke Shaw boost for England as Man Utd left-back close to return from injury

Shaw has been out since February due to a hamstring problem

Luke Shaw has boosted his hopes of being included in England’s final 26-man squad for Euro 2024 by stepping up his recovery from injury.

Manchester United left-back Shaw has returned to the grass and started training in part with the rest of the England squad this week.

Manager Gareth Southgate must submit his final 26-man squad to Uefa by midnight on Friday and Shaw will now be hopeful of making it.

The next step for the 28-year-old will be to reintegrate back into full team training, but his progress this week is viewed within the England camp as being significant.

Given Shaw has not played since February because of a hamstring injury, England will have to be careful with him.

Regardless of whether or not Shaw returns to full training, Kieran Trippier is in line to start the Euros as England’s stand-in left-back which will allow the Manchester United defender to be eased back in.

Shaw's is the only true left-back in Gareth Southgate's sqaud - Getty Images/Eddie Keogh

Shaw is the only natural left-back in Southgate’s provisional 33-man squad. His progress is a big boost and could be key to England’s chances of success in Germany.

Southgate will choose between Trippier and Joe Gomez to deputise for Shaw in England’s final friendly before the Euros, against Iceland on Friday night at Wembley.

Striker Ivan Toney has been promised some minutes against Iceland, most likely as a substitute, by Southgate, having not played at all in the victory over Bosnia.

Toney is one of the England players sweating on his place in the final 26-man squad and may be told of his fate ahead of the Iceland game.

Jack Grealish is hopeful of being on the plane to Germany after making an impressive cameo off the substitutes’ bench against Bosnia, in which he set up a goal for Trent Alexander-Arnold and had a hand in Harry Kane’s goal.

