Luke Rowe: Welsh cyclist signs new two-year Ineos Grenadiers contract

Luke Rowe has signed a new two-year contract to remain with Ineos Grenadiers through to 2025.

The Welsh rider's deal follows a similar extension for long-term team-mate and close friend Geraint Thomas as well as fellow Briton Ben Swift.

Rowe, 33, turned professional with the team - then known as Sky Procycling - in 2012.

"This team has been by home for my entire career and to ride on with them is a real honour," he said.

"I've been fortunate to play my part in some of the brilliant results we've achieved in the past and will do the same for the very exciting future to come.

"My time as a Grenadier has included some incredible memories and I can't wait to create many more.

"As one of the older, wiser heads, along with the likes of G (Thomas) and Swifty, we have a real opportunity to help the incredible array of young talent in the team as we look to achieve our goals."

Cardiff-born Rowe has ridden for the team in eight Tours de France, often taking on the role of 'road captain'.

His successes include winning stages in the Tour of Britain and Australia's Herald Sun Tour.