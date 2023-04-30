Luke Rockhold shows tooth damage after BKFC 41 loss and vows he’s not done

Luke Rockhold’s face has all the damage of a brutal BKFC 41 debut loss to Mike Perry on Saturday.

Rockhold, a former UFC and Strikeforce champion, suffered a second-round TKO loss to Perry at 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colo. The fight was stopped when he ate a stiff shot, then removed his mouth piece, convincing the referee to wave off the action.

BKFC president David Feldman revealed Rockhold’s “teeth got cracked” at the post-fight press conference, and Rockhold verified as much on Sunday when he posted a video statement to Instagram showing all the aftermath on his face.

“Well f*ck,” Rockhold said in the video. “What can I say? You can check bareknuckle off the list. Some crazy sh*t. Those little knuckles got me, square on the front two (teeth). Maybe a beard. Maybe a better mouthpiece. It was a good fight. It’s a shame that it ended that way. Motherf*cker Mike, you tough bastard. Congrats. I’m not done. Some gloves would be nice, though.”

Rockhold did not speak further on what the future holds for him. The 38-year-old parted ways with the UFC in 2022 after he asked for his release, then joined BKFC and lost his debut to Perry.

Related

BKFC strikes hot with banner night, but how can it capitalize? | Opinion Twitter reacts to Mike Perry's TKO of Luke Rockhold, faceoff with Conor McGregor at BKFC 41

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie