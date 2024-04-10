Luke Richards throws no-hitter for Elmira Notre Dame

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Notre Dame made history on the mound Tuesday night.

The Crusaders cruised past visiting Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 12-1 in five innings behind a no-hitter by Luke Richards. With the win, Elmira Notre Dame improves to (3-0) on the season. The 6’3″ 190-pound righty had 11 strikeouts on three walks and one earned run.

Richards, a junior, overpowered the Eagles on the hill and behind a strong performance at the plate the Crusaders cruised to an early season win. Luke also paced the attack on offense for Elmira Notre Dame going 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI on the day.

The Crusaders had two more players with two hits in Jahmeire Keyser and Jhamez Boyd. Keyser had a triple and two RBI with two total hits and Boyd secured two hits and an RBI. Logan Meisner had two RBI and scored a run for Elmira Notre Dame. Jacek Teribury scored the only run of the day for S-VE/Candor.

Richards’ no-hitter is the first for the program since standout Owen Stewart threw a Section IV record four no-hitters in a season back in 2022. Stewart is now pitching at the D-I level at George Mason University.

Notre Dame next plays at S-VE/Candor, weather permitting, Wednesday afternoon at 4:30 pm.

(PHOTO: Luke Richards on X)

