Luke Raley faces the Rays for first time since offseason trade

ST. PETERSBURG — Luke Raley knew something big had happened when he finally checked his phone. Honeymooning in Saint Lucia, Raley hadn’t cared that he didn’t get good service there ... until the evening of Jan. 5.

“I had like 30 calls and I knew something big had happened,” Raley said with a laugh Monday.

One of those calls was from Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander, telling Raley that they had traded him to Seattle.

“You don’t ever expect to be traded, but I’ve kind of gotten used to it at this point,” said Raley, who has been traded four times. “It is what it is. It’s one of those things where Seattle needed an outfielder and Tampa needed a shortstop (Jose Caballero). So it was one of those situations that just kind of worked out for both teams.”

Raley returned to Tropicana Field on Monday with the Mariners, the first time he has faced his old Rays teammates this season. Raley went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts but did receive a nice welcome from the announced crowd of 14,482.

With Wander Franco’s legal troubles ongoing in the Dominican Republic and Taylor Walls’ offseason hip surgery, the Rays needed Caballero more than they could justify holding onto Raley.

It wasn’t easy to let him go though.

Last season, Raley stepped up and hit .333 with a career-high 19 home runs for the Rays when they were in need of a power-hitting lefty.

“I am excited for him,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “He seems like he’s fit in really well over there.”

It took Raley until May 5 to hit his first home run of the season, but since then he’s been hitting .280 with a .545 slugging percentage and nine homers over the last 42 games.

Injury updates

Brandon Lowe was out of the lineup for the second straight game because of his fractured right pinkie toe, but is confident he will be able to play through it.

“It’s going to hurt right now; it’s still only a day or two after the initial fracture so I don’t expect to, you know, feel like I did before I got hit,” Lowe said. “But just as long as we’re able to move around, do things to a certain degree, we’ll be okay.”

Lowe injured the toe when he fouled a ball off his foot Saturday.

Amed Rosario, who took a 99.6-mph fastball to the face Saturday, also did not play Monday, but said he was fine and able to go.

Also on the mend

Left-handed pitcher Richard Lovelady (flexor strain) is scheduled to throw a side session Thursday. Lefty Shane McClanahan (Tommy John surgery) is “doing well,” according to Cash, and his throwing program on flat ground has progressed to 135 feet. Right-hander Drew Rasmussen (elbow surgery) is scheduled to throw a live batting practice Thursday and then begin a rehab assignment. Jeffrey Springs (Tommy John surgery) is scheduled to make his fourth rehab start with Triple-A Durham on Friday with the goal to throw three innings.

Miscellany

Chris Devenski gave up a two-run home run to Mitch Garver in the seventh inning Monday; that’s his third straight appearance allowing a homer. The Rays pitching staff has given up an MLB-leading 110 homers this season. ... Ben Rortvedt’s RBI double in the eighth marked the first time in his career he has had RBIs in three straight games.

