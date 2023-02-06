Luke McCown gushes with praise for new Broncos coach Sean Payton

The Denver Broncos officially announced Sean Payton as their new head coach on Friday evening, and former quarterback Luke McCown believes he will quickly turn the team around.

“I’ve said before, and you can’t say it about every coach; [Sean Payton] will win [four-plus] more games just because he’s the coach,” McCown wrote on his Twitter page last week. “He’s that kind of a difference maker in his approach to the game in how he structures his game plan, calls plays, feels the game, and understands his team.”

McCown was coached by Payton from 2013-2015 while he was a backup with the New Orleans Saints. His theory about teams getting more wins simply from Payton being the coach might have some facts-based evidence behind it.

Some fans and pundits have suggested that winning with Drew Brees was easy, but Payton also found ways to win with Teddy Bridgewater (5-1), Jameis Winston (5-2) and Taysom Hill (7-2). Payton has a QB-friendly offense, which should prove to be good news for Russell Wilson.

The Broncos will announce Payton at an introductory press conference at the team’s facility on Monday.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire