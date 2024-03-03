Luke McCaffrey runs the 40-yard dash faster than his big brother, Christian

Christian McCaffrey has been, since 2017, one of the top running backs in the NFL. Another McCaffrey is coming to pro football.

McCaffrey's little brother, Luke, plays receiver. On Saturday at the Scouting Combine, Luke ran the 40-yard dash faster than Christian did, seven years ago.

Via Angelina Martin of NBC Sports Bay Area, Luke generated a 4.47-second time in the 40. Chrsitan's time was 4.48 seconds.

Luke had 71 catches for 992 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2023. He transferred to Louisville briefly and then to Rice after spending two years at Nebraska.

His primary position, until 2022, was quarterback. He started twice at quarterback in 2020 with the Cornhuskers, and three times in 2021 at Rice.

After shifting to receiver, he caught 58 passes for 723 yards and six touchdowns in 2022.

It's unclear where his ceiling is at the position. But he definitely has an NFL pedigree; his father, Ed, and his brother both have had success in pro football.

Thus, while Luke McCaffrey is regarded as a third-day selection, it shouldn't surprise anyone if he makes the transition and continues to develop as a pass catcher.

Via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area, Luke has met with the 49ers a couple of times. It would make for a great story if the McCaffrey brothers end up on the same team.