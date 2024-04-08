Luke Marshall: Ulster centre to retire at end of season after 15 years with province
Ulster and former Ireland centre Luke Marshall will retire at the end of the season after 15 years with the province.
The 31-year-old made his senior Ulster debut in the 2010-11 season and won the 2012-13 Pro12 Young Player of the Year award.
Marshall played for Ireland U20s before making 11 appearances for the senior side between 2013 and 2017.
A knee injury sustained in 2020 kept Marshall out of action for 16 months.