Luke Marshall: Ulster centre to retire at end of season after 15 years with province

Luke Marshall runs in for an Ulster try against Ospreys at Kingspan Stadium [Inpho]

Ulster and former Ireland centre Luke Marshall will retire at the end of the season after 15 years with the province.

The 31-year-old made his senior Ulster debut in the 2010-11 season and won the 2012-13 Pro12 Young Player of the Year award.

Marshall played for Ireland U20s before making 11 appearances for the senior side between 2013 and 2017.

A knee injury sustained in 2020 kept Marshall out of action for 16 months.