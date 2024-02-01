Luke Littler’s Premier League debut marred by whistling ‘imbeciles’

Luke Littler beat Luke Humpries but went down to Michael Smith in the semi-finals - David Davies/PA Wire

Luke Littler’s debut in the Premier League of Darts was marred by “imbeciles” in the Cardiff crowd who kept whistling in an attempt to distract his opponents as they went to throw.

Security inside a raucous Utilita Arena eventually went in search of the culprits after world champion Luke Humphries, who Littler dispatched in the quarter-finals, and then Michael Smith were targeted.

Smith, who won the 2023 World Championship, gestured to the crowd to keep quiet after beating Littler 6-5 in the semi-finals before then winning the first round of the £1 million league in the night’s final against the Welshman Gerwyn Price.

“A couple of whistles – I don’t blame him – they want to cheer on [Luke] and you expect it,” said Smith.

Littler had earlier continued his extraordinary ascent to the summit of darts with a second win in less than a week against Humphries, the man who beat him exactly a month ago in the World Championship final.

Now 17, Littler was playing in the UK for the first time since his fairytale run at Alexandra Palace and again looked absolutely nerveless in averaging over 100 in both matches to first dispatch Humphries 6-2 and then take Smith to a sudden death final leg.

LITTLER KO's COOL HAND! 🥊



Luke Littler doing Luke Littler things!



He smashes Luke Humphries 6-2 to make it a winning Premier League debut!



📺 https://t.co/gbUt9q25Jh#PLDarts | QF4 pic.twitter.com/qC5mY52FeX — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) February 1, 2024

“He’s an inspiration for what you can achieve at such a young age,” said Humphries, the word No 1.

Littler had a shot at double 15 to reach the final but Smith showed considerable composure to shut out the noise from fans and seal victory with double 20. “Unfortunately there are a few imbeciles... it really has put a couple of the players off,” said Wayne Mardle, who was commentating on the match for Sky Sports, and described the Welsh crowd as otherwise “magnificent”.

As well as sealing a place in the Premier League, Littler has already followed up his Ally Pally heroics with a first title in the Bahrain Masters and then finishing runner up last week in the Dutch Masters.

