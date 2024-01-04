Luke Littler: I am going to stick with my girlfriend whether people like it or not

Eloise Milburn watches her boyfriend Luke Littler play in the World Darts Championship final on Wednesday - PA/Zac Goodwin

Luke Littler says that his fledgling relationship with new girlfriend Eloise Milburn has only been strengthened by being thrust into the public eye.

The 16-year-old World Championship finalist took Milburn to Premier League games involving Arsenal and Tottenham between his own darts matches before being pictured kissing her following Monday’s quarter-final win against Brendan Dolan.

They met while playing the Xbox football game Fifa and, asked if his relationship being in the public eye had brought them closer, he said: “Yeah, we’re going to stick together now just as we have been doing for the past few months.

“We’re just going to stick together whether anyone likes it or not, I’m not bothered.”

Littler and Milburn at the Tottenham v Bournemouth Premier League match on New Year's Eve - Reuters/David Klein

Littler also said he and his girlfriend, who is also a darts player, have plans to visit Old Trafford for a stadium tour shortly. “My girlfriend actually got me a stadium tour for two people, so I’ll be doing that whenever I can,” he said.

Littler revealed that his routine before Wednesday’s final involved a 12 noon brunch of baked beans and scrambled eggs on toast before heading to the Alexandra Palace for some practice, a game of Football Manager on an Xbox and a pre-match margherita pizza.

Asked how many hours of training he does a day, he said: “Just half an hour or 45 minutes a day, if I’m just practising on my own it gets boring.”

When asked whether he “must have a lot of natural talent”, he replied: “It must be, because I don’t practice.”

He said there was “not a chance” would be practising on Thursday. Instead, he wants to get back home to Warrington with his £200,000 runners up prize, admitting that he did not bring his Xbox to London because he did not expect to last so long in the tournament.

“It’s been crazy – now I can’t wait to go home – plenty of days off,” he said. “I can’t wait to get back on my Xbox.”