Luke List buries birdie putt to win five-way playoff and claim 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship

The leaderboard down the stretch at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship was tighter than a straitjacket, but one player was able to make some magic and break free for the win.

After 72 holes at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi, there was a five-way tie atop the leaderboard, setting up for the largest playoff on Tour since six players at the 2021 Wyndham Championship (won by Kevin Kisner).

Luke List, 38, buried a birdie putt from outside 40 feet on the first sudden-death playoff hole, the par-4 18th, to claim his second PGA Tour victory following his maiden win at the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, which also came down to a playoff against Will Zalatoris.

Ben Griffin, who held a three-shot lead to start the day, Henrik Norlander, Scott Stallings and Ludvig Aberg each made par and finished T-2. Mark Hubbard, Carl Yuan and Christian Bezuidenhout missed out on the playoff by a single shot at 17 under and finished T-6.

