Luke Kuechly named NFC defensive player of the week

The Panthers were struggling against the Jets, desperately needing Clark Kent to duck into the phone booth.

Luke Kuechly emerged just in time, and was rewarded for it Wednesday.

The Panthers middle linebacker was named NFC defensive player of the week after last week’s fumble return for a touchdown which swung the tide against the Jets.

It was part of a string of impact plays in recent weeks for the Panthers, who are playing for the NFC South lead this weekend against the Saints.

Kuechly has now won five player of the week awards, which pushes him past teammate Julius Peppers for the franchise record.